Joseph Melvin ‘Dusty’ Rhodes

Joseph M. “Dusty” Rhodes, 75, of Hibbing, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at home in Hibbing.
He was born December 7, 1944, to Johnny Brownlee and Florine (Smith) Rhodes in Tampa, Fla. After high school, Dusty enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he would eventually retire after 26 years of service. A longtime resident of Hibbing, Dusty was a member of the Senior Golf League at the Hibbing Muni. He loved following his grandchildren and watching them participate in all kinds of sporting events and activities over the past several years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and gardening as some of his favorite pastimes.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Rhodes, Hibbing; son, Patrick (Brynn Patterson) Rhodes, Hibbing; and daughter, Molly (Shawn) Anderson, Andover, Minn.; five grandchildren, Parker Rhodes and Skylar Rhodes, Lucy, Nolan, and Evie Anderson, also Brynn’s children, Hunter, Kimber, Jagger, and Ruger Carpenter; along with many nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Cookie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers; sisters; and his best buddy of them all, his dog, Windsor.
Funeral: A graveside service for Dusty will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 16, at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Hermantown, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
