Joseph Louis Zbacnik, Jr.

Hibbing native Joe Zbacnik, DDS, died Feb. 12, 2020, at his home in California, lovingly attended by his wife of 46 years, Kathleen (Ogren) Zbacnik.

Born July 11, 1937, Joe graduated from Hibbing High School in 1955, and from University of Minnesota School of Dentistry in 1961. Dr. Zbacnik practiced dentistry in Moorhead, Minn., and in Dana Point, Calif.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen; daughters, Diane (Mark) Millis, Debra Radway and Dana (Jim) Bell; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; sisters, LeeAnn McCarthy and Judy Scott; and brothers Tom, Bob, and Bill. Dr. Zbacnik was the son of Joe Sr. and Betty Zbacnik.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and infant sister.

Funeral: A celebration of Joe’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. March 20 in La Jolla, Calif., at Mary Star of the Sea church. Reception following at Hennessey’s, La Jolla.

