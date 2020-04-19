Joseph Alan Smith, 36, of Duluth, Minn., passed away unexpectedly on March 30, 2020.
He was born to Red (Durl) Smith and Yvonne (Jerkovich) Smith/Thronson on Nov. 7, 1983. He lived in Menominee, Mich., for most of his youth. Later he moved to Minnesota where he spent the remainder of his life.
Joe enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and spending time with his children as much as possible.
Joe is survived by his children: Dominic and Victoria Smith, Elijah Smith and Caleb Erdman; and by his many brothers and sisters and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; aunts and uncles.
Funeral: Due to the current restrictions on gathering, a service will be planned for a later date.
