Joseph (Joey) Gravich of Minneapolis, Minn., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.

He was born on Feb. 3, 1955, to Donald and Priscilla Gravich in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from high school in Buhl. He will be remembered as an avid Harley rider with a zest for life.

Joseph is survived by four daughters: Dana (Joe) Pahkala, Jewel (Chris) Plocienik, Halee Gravich, and Tayler (Tyler) Crandall; nine grandchildren: Anna, Elektra, Laveah, Kaylee, Eonna, Riyah, Brayden, Tyson and Tucker; and his sister, Melody Staffaroni.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Priscilla; and his brother-in-law, Paul Staffaroni.

Funeral: Private family arrangements will be made at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries