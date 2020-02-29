Jon Richard Lundstrom, 65, of Pengilly, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.

Funeral: Memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

Full obituary notice to follow.

