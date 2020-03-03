Jon Richard Lundstrom, 65, of Pengilly, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
He was born on March 9, 1954, in Virginia, grew up in the Pike-Sandy area and graduated from the Virginia High School in 1972. Jon was an excellent mechanic and loved working on engines, doing auto body work and painting motorcycles in his garage. Jon was employed by Beltline Body Shop in Hibbing for over 30 years. He loved living at the lake, was known for his beautiful flower gardens and was a wonderful cook. Jon and Roxanne “Rocky” were married at their home on Swan Lake on Feb. 29, 2004. He enjoyed jamming with the neighborhood band in the garage and absolutely loved all of his rescue dogs.
Jon is survived by his parents, Richard and Karen Lundstrom; wife, Roxanne “Rocky” Roche-Lundstrom; children: Mike (Jessica) Lundstrom of Hibbing, Jesse Lundstrom, Betty (Kevin) Pollock of Cloquet, and Susan Roche of Chisholm; siblings: Lon (Lynn) Lundstrom of Pike-Sandy, Brett (Glori) Lundstrom on Pike-Sandy, Steven (Micky) Lundstrom of Kinney, Rian (David) Maki of Hibbing, Tammy (Kamran) Lundstrom of Detroit, Mich., Paul (Tia) Wirtanen of Grand Rapids, and Tracy (Dwight) Mortenson on Williston, N.D.; grandchildren, Brook Lundstrom and Johnathon Lundstrom of Hibbing; great-grandchild, Emily Tindal of Hibbing; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved dog, Buddy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Ann (Isakson) Pontinen; and siblings, Richard Lundstrom and Susan Skalko.
Funeral: Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Rev. Terry Tilton will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials and donations are preferred to your local animal shelter.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
