Jon Max Rice, 37, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
He was born on October 22, 1982 to Jon and Debbie Rice (Kobe) in Hibbing.
Jon was a graduate of White Bear Lake High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 2002 and proudly served his country in Iraq. Jon enjoyed spending time outdoors golfing, snowboarding, fishing and hunting. He especially loved spending precious time with his son.
He is survived by his parents, Jon (Corie) Rice of Side Lake, and Deborah (Joe) Kobe of Ely; his son, Jordan Rice, of Tower; sisters, Sarah (Brad) Westerberg of Hibbing, and Courtney (Josh) Engquist of St. Croix Falls, Wis.; his maternal grandfather Max Zoretic of Silver Bay, Minn.; stepsiblings Nikki (Erik) Beissel of New Prague, Minn., and Shaun (Jess) Samuelson of Swanbourne, Australia; niece and nephews: Hayden, Tyler, Noah, Audrey, Hugh, Lachlan, and Cole; many relatives and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Adeline Rice of Chisholm; maternal grandmother, Jean Zoretic of Ely.
Funeral: A private family service will be held at Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia on Saturday, May 2. The family plans to honor and celebrate Jon’s life with extended family and friends after MN State Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.