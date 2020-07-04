John Richard Baratto

John R. Baratto, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
He was born April 8, 1937, to John and Mildred (Forstrom) Baratto in Hibbing. John graduated from Hibbing High School in 1955. He entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Joanne Extrum on December 14, 1957, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. John was employed with the Hibbing Daily Tribune, and the Erie Mining Company. He later owned and operated the Brothers II Bar & Lounge in Hibbing. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Hibbing. John was a lifetime member of the Hibbing Elks Lodge, Order of the Moose, United Commercial Travelers, and a fun-loving member of Mung Industries. He enjoyed duck hunting and fishing at Stoney Creek Duck Camp at the Northwest Angle for many years. He enjoyed riding horses, water skiing, downhill skiing, golfing, and watching UMD Bulldog Hockey. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his grandchildren at the lake during the summer months.
John is survived by his wife, Joanne Baratto; five children: Susan (Jim) Perunovich, Hibbing, Cheryl (Richard) Jeske, St. Paul, Minn., Lisa (Jimmy) Riley, Scottsdale, Ariz., Lynn (Doug) Torrel, Scottsdale, Ariz., and Leslie (Jamey) Hewitt, Brooklyn, N.Y.; nine grandchildren: Lisa, Jeffrey, and Scott Perunovich, Joseph and Michael Riley, Brett and Megan Torrel, and Henry and Louis Hewitt; along with extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Jeffrey John Baratto in 1990; parents; and brother, Maynard Baratto.
The Baratto family would like to thank Michelle Fairbanks of Home Sweet Home for the loving care she provided for John, to Dr. Amy Hilde-Philips for the many years of exceptional care, and Rev. Fr. Jeremy Bock for his loving support at this time.
Funeral: Services for John will be 11 a.m., Saturday July 11, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. The Rev. Fr. Jeremy Bock will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be one hour prior to the funeral Mass at the church on Saturday.
Interment: Will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
