John R. Shuster, 71, of Ely, passed away Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at the Boundary Water Care Center in Ely.
John was born on Aug. 20, 1947, in Los Angeles, Calif., to John “Chuck” and Dorothy Shuster. John was a 1966 graduate of Ely High School. After graduation, John joined the Coast Guard. Later, in 1980, he joined the Army National Guard.
He is survived by his two daughters, Becky (RJ) Roepke of Keewatin, and Cathy (Jason) Jones of Grand Rapids; mother, Dorothy Shuster of Ely; one sister, Lynn (Tony) Haasl of Sacred Heart, Minn.; two grandsons, Thaddeus and Quentin Buroker; and one granddaughter, Summer Jones.
He was preceded in death by his father, John “Chuck” Shuster.
A family gathering will be held at a later time.
Cards may be sent to Becky Roepke, P.O. Box 456, Keewatin, MN 55753 or Cathy Jones, 33300 Wagon Wheel Crt. Rd. 2A, Grand Rapids, MN 55744.
