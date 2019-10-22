John R. “Jack” Kaspari, 92, of Crooked Lake, Balsam Township, passed away, surrounded by his loving family on Oct. 19, 2019, at Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul.
Jack was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Lisbon, N.D., to John and Florence Kaspari and grew up on their farm south of Sheldon, N.D., with his younger siblings David and Sharon. Jack attended school in Sheldon and graduated from high school in 1944.
During World War II, Jack served in the U.S. Navy in the Pacific Theater. After the war, he attended North Dakota State University, where he met the love of his life, Blanche Bednar. Jack and Blanche were married in 1953, at St. John’s Church in Lidgerwood, N.D., and soon settled on their own farm just north of his parents. Jack worked the farm and taught high school math and science in Sheldon. In 1965, after completing his masters in science at the University of North Dakota, he and Blanche moved with their growing family to Hibbing, where they raised eight children.
Jack taught physics and aeronautics for 22 years at Hibbing High School, where he oversaw the renovation of the physics lab and developed the aeronautics program. He is fondly remembered by his colleagues and students. After retirement, Jack volunteered his time and talents to many local community projects and organizations. He made several trips to St. Vincent Island in the West Indies to help build homes for families in need. Jack and Blanche shared a deep Catholic faith. An important part of his spiritual growth was their involvement in leadership of the Cursillo movement, where they built many strong and lasting friendships.
With the help of Blanche and the kids, Jack hand-built their retirement home on Crooked Lake. Over the years their home has been a precious getaway for their children and grandchildren. Jack’s love, support and inspiration will carry his children and grandchildren throughout their lives.
May his memory be a blessing to us all.
Jack is survived by his wife, Blanche; sister, Sharon (Bob) Magill; and children: Richard (Carla) Kaspari and Bradley (Patricia) Kaspari of Minneapolis, Robert Kaspari (Br. John Mary, fbp) of St. Paul, Colette (Steve) Kruc of Fridley, Phil (Mary) Kaspari of Delta Junction, Alaska, Steve (Susan) Kaspari of Somersworth, N.H., Patrick (Stacey) Kaspari of Eureka, Calif., and Kathleen (Mike) Lauer of Golden Valley; grandchildren: Jonathan (Lani), Emily, Jeanne, James, Rachel, Rebecca, Matthew, Leah (Gheorghe), Andrew (Chelsea), Kathrine, Anne (Paul), Elise (Steve), Grace, Jackson, William, Andrea, Christian and Isabella; and great-grandchildren: Jacob, Benjamin, Olivia and Emilia.
Jack was preceded in death by his mother; father; his brother, David; and his sister, Josephine.
Funeral: Wake will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church, 326 2nd St. Nashwauk, MN 55769.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church.
Burial: Ceremony will be held at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis.
Memorials: May be given to Habitat for Humanity Minnesota.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
