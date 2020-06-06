John P. Bielecki, 59, died unexpectedly Dec. 8, 2019, at his residence in Patterson, Calif.
John was born Jan. 7, 1960, in Hibbing, Minn., to John and Helen Bielecki of Nashwauk, Minn. He graduated from Nashwauk Keewatin High School, class of 1978. Soon after this, he relocated to Colorado where he married his wife Kris (Heyblom) Bielecki, resident of Swan Lake, Minn. They then relocated to California where John spent his career working as a Sr. Engineer/Mechanical Technologist at places such as Lockheed Martin, NASA, and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
John enjoyed spending his time with his family doing outdoor activities such as camping, fishing, hunting and metal detecting. In his down time, he loved spending time in his garage reminiscing with family and friends.
John is survived by his wife of 39 years, Kris Bielecki; daughters, Bailey Bielecki and Britney (Justin) Gomes; grandchildren, Jaxson 10, Roman 8, Tenley 6, Bentley 4; siblings, Theodore (Connie) Bielecki, Donna (Tom Rothrock) and Michael (Valerie) Bielecki.
He was preceded in death by his father, John Bielecki; mother, Helen Bielecki; and son, Taylor John Bielecki.
The Bielecki family would like to thank all family and friends who have reached out with kind words and generous gifts through this difficult time. Condolences can be sent to the family at 541 Clover Avenue, Patterson, CA 95363.
Funeral: Private services for the family were held in December of 2019. Celebration of life will be held at a later date in Northern Minnesota.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.