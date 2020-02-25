John (Jack) William Stanaway Sr., 78, of Makinen, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center.

A Celebration of Life is planned for March 22, 2020. A full obituary to follow.

