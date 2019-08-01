John “Jack” Petroske, 84, of Hibbing/Side Lake, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Jack was born Aug. 6, 1934, in Hibbing. Jack attended Assumption School, followed by attending Hibbing High School as an 8th grader. Jack was a member of the Hibbing High School hockey team starting in 8th grade, and was instrumental in the team winning its First State High School Hockey Title as a senior in 1952. Jack was selected to the All-Tournament Team, and posted a tournament best, 11 points in three games. His eight assists remained a tournament record for the next 15 years. His play in the tournament was recognized in 2019 as one of the top 100 performances in the tournament’s 75 year history.
Following High School, Jack received a scholarship to play hockey at the University of Minnesota. He was awarded the Minnesota “M” Award in 1954, 1955, 1956 and in 1957, when he served as captain of the team and was selected team MVP. While at the U of M in 1956, Jack was summoned to play for the United States Olympic Hockey Team in Cortina, Italy. The team finished in second place, and took home a Silver Medal.
On July 28, 1956, Jack married the love of his life, Elizabeth McHardy, in Hibbing. Following graduation, Jack was requested to be a member of the 1958 US Men’s National Team at the World Championships in Oslo, Norway. The team finished in third place and took home the Bronze Medal. Jack subsequently retired from hockey, returned to Hibbing, and began a long and distinguished career in business, as owner of Range Industrial Supply. He retired as owner of the company in 1988 after 30 successful years. Jack was an avid outdoorsman, and was a 50 year member of the famed Mississippi Hilton Hunting and Fishing Camp on Lake Winnibigoshish.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, Walter (Babe) Petroske; mother, Arlyne Petroske; sister, Margaret Erickson; and his beloved daughter, Ann.
He is survived by wife, Elizabeth; his sister, Mary Clare (Ted) Renfors, Sandstone, Minn.; and sons, Michael (Cindy) Petroske, Side Lake, Thomas (Mary) Petroske, McLean Va., and David (Jennifer) Petroske, Minnetonka. He is also survived by grandchildren, Jennifer, Susan, Alex, Kyle Petroske, Christy Razavi and Tyler Bjick.
Funeral: Services for Jack will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Side Lake Chapel of Blessed Sacrament Parish. The Rev. Fr. Jeremy Bock will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the funeral Mass Wednesday at the church.
Interment: A private interment will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing the following day.
Memorials: May be sent to the Town of French Fire Department & EMS.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at our website, at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
