John “Jack” Marcellus Schmitz, 84, of Hibbing, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Jack was born in Bluffton, Minn., on Feb. 17, 1936, to John and Rose Schmitz. He was the youngest of six children. He and his brother Ole were known to cause a bit of mischief from time to time. On Sept. 26, 1953, he married Hazel Komppa. They were married for 49 years before her passing in 2002.
Jack was in the Air Force for four years stationed in Little Rock, Ark. He was one of the hardest working, most straight forward men you could ever meet. He had an unbelievable work ethic. He always had more than one job… whether it was hauling milk, farming, owning a bar or gas station, taping and spraying drywall or working in the mine. He was a “Jack” of all trades and could fix most anything. He enjoyed putzing in the garage or yard. He also enjoyed classic country music and the road trips to Branson. He loved playing cards and watching the Twins. Most of all, he was happy getting Hazel riled up over their thousands of “happy hour” Yahtzee games. There was nothing he liked more than when she had to dip into her wicker gambling chicken to pay her debts.
Jack is survived by his children: Doug (Kathy) Schmitz, Darrel (Dar) Schmitz, Marcy Anderson and Amy (Ron) Erkkila; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren (twins due in October); two great-great grandchildren; and his special friend, Maryann Uselman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings; his wife; Hazel, infant son, David John; granddaughter, Robbie Joy Schmitz; grandson, Jake Anderson; and son-in-law, Craig Anderson.
His family would like to thank his long time Doctor, Amy Hilde-Philips, the wonderful homecare and hospice staff for all of their care and support and to his Real Life friends for caring and checking in.
Funeral: A private family service will be held with a celebration of life at a later date.
Memorials: In lieu of gifts for the family, please make a donation in Jack’s name to Homecare and Hospice of Hibbing, St. Judes or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of HibbingVisit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
