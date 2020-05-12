John “Jack” E. Steinbauer, 75, of Watertown, S.D., passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at his cabin in Side Lake, Minn. Jack had suffered from cancer, lymphoma and then melanoma, for five years.
Jack was born on June 11, 1944, in Edina, Minn., to Edward “Fast Eddie” and Charlotte “Beazy” (Bonhus) Steinbauer. He attended Dartmouth College in New Hampshire where he played football, hockey and rugby. Jack moved and lived in Germany where he was a professional photographer. He later moved back to Edina, where he went into business with his father and his siblings.
On May 11, 1985, Jack married Anna LaBate in Apple Valley, Minn. The couple moved, with their business, Dakota Tube, to Watertown, S.D. Jack continued to own and operate his business up until 2015 when he transferred the business to his children. The couple moved to Side Lake, and later to Texas and then back to Watertown. Jack was still actively involved in the business until three weeks ago. Jack was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church. He enjoyed reading, doing research, fishing and exploring places in the woods in Minnesota. He enjoyed being a first responder in Side Lake. Jack’s work was fun for him and he viewed it as a way to fulfil his responsibility to use his God-given abilities to help others. Jack was incredibly proud to be sober for 38 years, three months and seven days and kept a daily log showing that it came to 13,976 days total. His lifetime experiences gave him a unique perspective, ability to listen, and empathy for others which he gladly shared with anyone who wanted to share coffee or a chat. He is loved and missed by countless family, friends, colleagues, and acquaintances. Jack is survived by his wife, Anna of Watertown; his children: Amanda (Jason) Murray, John J. Steinbauer and Natale Steinbauer, all of Watertown; four grandchildren: Lily, Lucy, Nick and Ben Murray; his brother, William (Kathy) Steinbauer of Bloomington, Minn.; his sister, Mary Steinbauer (Karen Marquardt) of Blaine, Minn.; and his mother-in-law, Pauline LaBate of Watertown.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Fast Eddie and Beazy.
Funeral: A public memorial mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Watertown. Father Michael Wensing and Father Jerry Holtzman will be the celebrants. Music will be provided by Laura Atwood. The family is requested to meet at the church on Saturday at 10 a.m. for a prayer service. A public walk-through visitation will be at the Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel in Watertown from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 15, from and prior to services at the church on Saturday.
Burial: Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Watertown, S.D.
Pallbearers: Will be Amanda and Jason Murray, John Steinbauer and Natale Steinbauer.
