John G. ‘Jack’ Zgonc

Jack Zgonc, 80, of Chisholm, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
He was born on May 30, 1939, to Frank and Mary (Levchack) Zgonc in Chisholm.
He was a graduate of Chisholm High School. After graduating, Jack served in the National Guard and was discharged in 1966, managed the Chisholm National Tea Food Store, ran a bread route, worked with United States Steel Taconite and retired in 1988.
Jack was united in marriage on Dec. 31, 1991, to Peggy (Vollbrecht) Zgonc.
Jack enjoyed spending time with family. He was an avid fisherman and loved to go camping, hunting, trapping and raised 700 mink.
He will be greatly missed by family, friends and acquaintances.
Jack is survived by his wife, Margaret (Peggy) of Chisholm; brother, Tom (Joann) Zgonc of Chisholm; and sisters, Mitzi (Gary) Taylor of Chisholm, and Jean (Bill) Harlander of Duluth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Zgonc of Chisholm; and brother, Bob (Sharon) Zgonc of Chisholm.
Funeral: Celebration of life is being scheduled for a later date to be held at the Balkan Community Center.
