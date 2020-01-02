It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the passing of John Forrest Tweten on Nov. 11, 2019, in Simi Valley, Calif.
John Forrest Tweten, the son of Henry O. Tweten and Harriet E. Tweten, was born on Oct. 22, 1932, in Togo, Minn.
John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Shirley; his daughter, Molly Martinez; his son-in-law, Manny Martinez; and their children, Joshua Martinez and Yasmina Martinez; his son, Dale Tweten and his daughter-in-law, Frances; his daughter, Penny Tweten; and her children: Brittney St. Clair, Brandon St. Clair and Shirley St. Clair; and his son, Theodore “Teddy” Tweten; and his sister, Joan Elden.
He was preceded in death by his father, Henry Tweten; his mother, Harriet Tweten; his brother, Donald Tweten; and his brother, Richard Tweten.
Funeral: Services were beautiful and held on Nov. 23, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2949 Alamo Street. Simi Valley, Calif., 93065.
Burial: John Tweten was buried at Pierce Brothers Valley Oaks Mortuary, 5600 Lindero Canyon Rd., Westlake Village, Calif. 91362.
Memorial: Contributions may be made to “Trinity Media Project” Updating our audio video systems to stream live and spread the Word of Jesus in word and music. Please send contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church or to his wife Shirley Tweten at 2415 Lukens Lane, Simi Valley, Calif., 93065 for the Trinity Media Project.
