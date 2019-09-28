John A. Bohlin, of Hibbing, passed away Sept. 15, 2019.

He was born on June 24, 1940, to Carl and Martha Bohlin in Aitkin, Minn.

He lived in Clinton, Iowa, and Morrison, Ill., before moving to Hibbing in 2015.

He is survived by his sister, Elaine Rich; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters; and wife, Phylis.

Burial: Will be in Clinton, Iowa.

