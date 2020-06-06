Joel L. Marsh

Joel L. Marsh, 85, of Deerwood formerly of Coon Rapids, died on April 21, 2020, at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.

Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Crosby.

Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial: Will be at the Pine Ridge Cemetery in Pine River.

Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.

