Joel L. Marsh, 85, of Deerwood, died on April 21, 2020, at the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.
He was born on April 9, 1935, in Pine River to Frank and Amy (Linden) Marsh.
Joel grew up in Nashwauk. He lived in the Hibbing area until moving to Coon Rapids. Joel married Judith Kochevar in 1956. Together they raised their four children. He was employed at Cottons Napa in Anoka and then opened Patrick Michael Supply until he retired to Deerwood.
He was a longtime coach of Anoka Coon Rapids Golden Gloves and a Minneapolis Regional Director, then became President of Upper Midwest Golden Gloves. He was inducted into the National Golden Gloves Coaches Hall of Fame in 2016. He remained active in Golden Gloves until his retirement in 2019.
Joel is survived by his wife, Judie; three sons, Joel (Lashell), Patrick (Bonnie), and Terry (Julie); and a daughter, Kathleen (Chris) Conger; grandchildren: Mason Lyons, Abby Langseth, Caitlin Marsh, CJ Conger, Luke Conger, Michael Marsh, Tim Conger, Amy (Conger) Herman and John Conger; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Joel in death are his parents; three brothers; and four sisters.
Funeral: A service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Koop Funeral Home in Crosby.
