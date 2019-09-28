Joe R. Nosie, age 93, of Chisholm, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Heritage Manor Health Care Center in Chisholm.
He was born on March 20, 1926, in Rauch, Minn., to Joe and Mary (Godec) Nosie Sr. Joe graduated from high school and attended Dunwoody Institute. He was a World War II Veteran, having served in the Air Force. Joe was united in marriage to Hazel May Jokinen on Feb. 24, 1951, in Chisholm. He was a self-employed architect and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Joe was also a member of Knights of Columbus, American Legion, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Choir and HRA Board. He loved to camp, fish, curl and spend time at the hunting shack.
He is survived by his wife, Hazel; children, Chuck (Sue) Nosie, Mark Nosie, Brian (Betsy) Nosie, Bobbi Jo (Dennis) Amic, Melissa (Tony) Zidich; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Bunny Rent; brother, Larry (Gail) Nosie; brother-in-law, Don (Barb) Jokinen; sister-in-law, Helen (Mac) Michaelis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bert and Billy Nosie; and a grandson, Shea Amic.
Funeral: A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Fred Method as celebrant.
Visitation: Will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church.
Inurnment: Will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
