Joanne E. Abate, 90, of Hibbing, passed away at her son’s home on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. She was born in Hibbing to Matt and Anne Mattson, one of 13 children. Her father died when she was 5 years old, her mother’s strength carried the family through. Joanne was baptized and confirmed in First Lutheran Church of Hibbing, where her mother was a charter member of the women’s circle. As a teenager, Joanne spent summers in Chicago with her sisters. Joanne graduated from Hibbing High School in 1947.
Joanne met and married Orlando Abate Sr. in 1953. They were married at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hibbing. They celebrated 64 years together, until his passing in 2017. Together they raised five children. Joanne was an avid reader, homemaker, excellent cook and seamstress; making clothes for her husband and children. She was employed as a seamstress at Sachs Clothier for many years, which ultimately resulted in becoming co-owner of “Our Tailor Shop.”
“Thank you for sharing your life with us. We will miss you, mom, grandma and great-grandma…until we meet again, God’s speed.”
Joanne is survived by her children; DeAnn Abate, Side Lake, Orlando (Patricia) Abate Jr., Side Lake, Kevin (Karen) Abate, Mountain Iron, and Louis Abate, Hibbing; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; 12 siblings; her husband, Orlando Abate Sr. in 2017; son, Mark Abate in 2017; and her great-grandson, William Mariotti Wright in 2019.
Funeral: Per Joanne’s request, private funeral services will be held at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
Burial: Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Essentia Health Hospice.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kevin and Karen along with Hospice and Joanne’s medical staff for their tender care.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.
