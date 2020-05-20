Joanne Berg transitioned to her eternal home on Saturday, May 16, 2020, after a graciously fought battle with cancer.
Born in Aitkin, Minn., on Aug. 17, 1933, Joanne was the daughter of Victor and Edith (Erickson) Lundeen. She attended Glory Country Schools before graduating from Aitkin High School in 1951 and went on to receive her Provisional Elementary Degree from St. Cloud Teacher’s College. Following her graduation, Joanne moved to Chisholm, Minn., where she accepted a position as a second grade teacher. It was here she met Gordon Berg. The two were married on Aug. 6, 1955, and together they raised three children. After 57 years of marriage, Gordy passed away in 2012.
Joanne was a grateful steward of the gifts and relationships entrusted to her and dedicated her life investing in others. From her time as a formal educator and Title One teacher to the 40+ years as a leader of Bible studies, prayer gatherings, and various church groups, she was a faithful and caring teacher. She also served on the PTA Board, volunteered at the Chisholm Memorial Hospital, acted as the Bible Study Chairman for Christian Women’s Club, and joyfully utilized her talents as a committed member of her church. Joanne deeply loved her family and friends and built a legacy guided by eternal purpose, fueled by love of God and others.
Joanne is survived by her brother, Howard (Carol) Lundeen; daughters, Pam (Dan) Kimball and Sandy (Pat O’Halloran); grandchildren: Ryan Kimball (Val), Colin Kimball (Krista), James O’Halloran (Sarah), Lindsey O’Halloran, Joshua Kimball, Carter O’Halloran, and Nolan O’Halloran; and great-grandchildren, Aliana, Jace, and Parker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Edith; husband, Gordon; son, Timothy; sister, Jan Lundeen; and infant sister, Bonita Lundeen.
Funeral: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private family services are being held. A webcast of the funeral service will be available on the funeral home website, dennisfuneralhomes.com.
