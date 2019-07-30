Joan Marie Mehle, 90, of Chisholm, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at her home with the assistance of hospice, surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 31, 1928, in Hibbing, to John and Cora Belle (Lemieux) Edman. She was a lifelong Iron Range resident. Joan was united in marriage to Ludwig S. Mehle. She enjoyed a happy life and was blessed with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.
Joan is survived by her children: James (Kathy) Mehle, David (Peggy) Mehle, Deb (Al) Streier and Michael (Norma) Mehle; grandchildren: Barb, Sharon, Darcie, Emily, Ryan, Danielle, Ashley and Adam; great-grandchildren: Tim, Matt, Zack, Gabby, Clara Mae, Tilly, Alex, Matthew, Grace and Leo; great-great granddaughter, Zoey; brothers, Richard (Donna) Edman and John (Maureen) Edman; and her loving cat, Tiger.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; and son, Paul.
Funeral: Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Chisholm, with Fr. Anthony Craig as celebrant.
Visitation: Will be held one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
Burial: Inurnment will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Memorials: Are preferred to the family.
Arrangements are with Rupp Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the online guestbook or leave a memorial message, please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.