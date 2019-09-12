Joan M. Danculovich

Joan Danculovich, 86, passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, at Catholic Eldercare in Minneapolis.
Joanie was born on April 1, 1933 in Hibbing, to Raymond and Mary T. Felty, and was a graduate of Hibbing High School. She married Carlyle (Carly) Danculovich of Chisholm in 1954, and they resided in Chisholm for over 50 years. Joan worked in several grocery stores as a meat wrapper. She enjoyed music, volleyball, coffee klatches, Dance Club, bocce ball and was an avid golfer.
She is survived by children, Sue (Pete) Sentieri, Cheri Malenius and Michael (Stacey); grandchildren, Corey, Peter, Paul, Dasha; great-grandchildren, Julie, Matthew, Samantha, Aubrey and Rose.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Richard, Eleanor "Sis", and Jim; great-granddaughter, Kathryn; husband, Carly; and their sweet German Shepherd, Keisha.
Funeral: There will be no service at Joan's request.
