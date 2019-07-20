Joan K. DeLuca, 86, a longtime Hibbing resident, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 in Chula Vista, Calif., where she has resided since 2017.
She was born to Gene and Marie (Kaiser) LaMothe in Hibbing, on July 30, 1932. She graduated from Hibbing High School and attended Hibbing Community College.
Spending time with family and playing bridge with friends brought Joan great joy.
She was a lifelong member of Blessed Sacrament Church and for many years participated as a volunteer with numerous community and charitable organizations.
Joan is survived by her children, Kathy (Alonso) Velasco, Chula Vista, Calif., Jim (Liz) DeLuca, Carlsbad, Calif., Susan (Matt) Richardson, Mosinee, Wis., Mary (Dan) Pallin, St. Paul, Minn.; seven grandchildren, Marisa Velasco, Alonso (Alex) Velasco III, Nicole DeLuca, Nicholas Richardson, Lindsay Richardson, Alec Pallin and Ian Pallin; and one great grandson, Alonso Velasco IV; her brother, Joe LaMothe, Lake Forest, Ill.; and two sisters, Rosemary Hegarty, Naperville, Ill., and Carol Tatum, Chula Vista, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 2016; and her parents.
Funeral: Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Dougherty Funeral Home, with Rev. Fr. Gabriel Waweru officiating.
Visitation: will be held one hour before the service.
Burial: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing.
To leave a message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.