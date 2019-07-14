Jimmie D. Manee, 84, of Jacobson, Minn., passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at his home.
Jimmie was born on Dec. 7, 1934, at his grandparent's house in Lakeside Township, Cottonwood County, Windom, Minn. At the age of six, Jimmie and his family moved to Granite Falls, Minn., where he graduated from high school in 1952. In 1952, he joined the United States Air Force, where he served active duty as a Tech Sergeant in the 8th Air Force, 28th Bomb Wing, Strategic Air Command as an aircraft mechanic, specializing in the B36 Bombers during the Korean Conflict. In 1956 he joined the Air Force Reserves, Offutt AFB, Omaha, SAC Headquarters.
Jimmie married his wife, Coleen Rae Trom, on June 2, 1956, in Granite Falls, Minn. In 1966, Jimmie and Coleen moved their family to Jacobson, Minn., where he ran a dairy farm until 1981. Jimmie served on the FHA Boards of Directors and was the secretary of the Palisade Co-Op Creamery Board for 12 years. After retiring from farming, Jimmie worked for the Minnesota DNR Division of Forestry, Lake States Tree Service, and Northern Clearing.
Jimmie is survived by his daughter, Rebecca (Gary) Marshall of Swan River; sons, James Manee of Goodland, and Michael (Cindy) Manee of Jordan, Minn.; four grandchildren, Joshua, Patric, Jacob, Aric; and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Ava.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Coleen; sons, John and Scott; and infant child.
Funeral: Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Warba Community Church in Warba. Rev. Zach McNeil will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the church Friday.
Burial: Will be at Sago Cemetery, Sago Township, Minn., with Military Honors.
Blue skies, Dad!
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
