Jessica Rae (Lohman) Gurubel

Jessica R. (Lohman) Gurubel, age 32, of Hibbing, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 13, 1987, to Lance and Julie (White) Lohman in Ely, Minn. Jessica was a 25 year resident of Hibbing. She attended Hibbing High School and was a waitress at Sportsman’s for 8 years. Jess was a Mario Kart fanatic and enjoyed barbecues and spending time with people close to her. One of her favorite memories was attending the Llama Run in Hammond, Wis. Jess loved her children dearly, the most important thing to her were family and friends.
Jessica is survived by her husband, Ramon; children, Brandon James and Sienna Rose; parents, Lance and Julie; brothers, Michael and Eric (Mara) Lohman; paternal grandparents, Larry and Barb Lohman; and maternal grandparents, Don (Cathy) White and Marianne Donovan; many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.
Funeral: Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, and continue for one hour prior to the service Friday.
Interment: Will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing at a later date. Please wear yellow to commemorate Jessica’s memory.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to https://www.gofundme.com/f/1p2jc0pk9c?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=0b1e4068d9d442bd9b5e6a0e2c2e081f or to Jessica’s family.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home. To leave a message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
