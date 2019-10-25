Jerome R. Stish (Jerry), age 94, passed away Sept. 10, 2019, in Carlsbad, N.M.
Jerry Stish was born Oct. 30, 1924, to John and Pauline Stish. Jerry enlisted in the Army on Nov. 18, 1942 and was honorably discharged on Feb. 7, 1944 as First Lieutenant - Fighter Pilot. Jerry flew many missions over England in a P47 Fighter, which he was very proud of and talked of often.
Jerry married Betty Bischoff Stish on April 8, 1946. They lived and raised their family around the Hibbing, Minn. area, finally settling in Little Sweden, on a farm just north of Nashwauk.
Jerry and Betty sold the farm and moved to Carlsbad, N.M., in 2003.
He is survived by sons, David Stish (Polly) of Royalton, Minn., Gary Stish of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; daughter, Beth McCormick (John) of Carlsbad, N.M.; many nieces and nephews; and seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Jerry was preceded in death by wife, Betty; daughters, Jane Pollak and Debra Stish.
Jerry loved to tell stories and share all of his life’s experiences with anyone who would listen. He had a happy, fun spirit and loved to joke around.
Cremation has taken place and no public services will be held. Denton Wood is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com.
