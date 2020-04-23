Jeremy LaLonde, 40, of Hibbing, passed away at his home Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

He was born July 6, 1979, to Tom and Dianne (Marchand) LaLonde in Fort Worth, Texas. Jeremy was a 15-year resident of Hibbing, he was a member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting, fishing and political debates. He was an avid animal lover, always taking a great interest in all animals he had and saw. Jeremy was a huge football fan, especially of the Minnesota Vikings. Above all he was a dedicated father.

Jeremy is survived by his children: Kianna LaLonde, Bryce (Victoria) Haryu, and Brenden Mattson; parents, Tom LaLonde and Dianne (Tony) Dillon; siblings, Robert (Kasi) LaLonde, Matthew (Kristy) LaLonde and Renee (Jon) LaLonde.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts, uncles and dog, Sky.

Funeral: Private family services will be held Friday, April 24, at Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Jeremy LaLonde as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries