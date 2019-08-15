Jennifer Lopez, 47, of St. Paul, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at her home.
She was born in Park Rapids, Minn., July 26, 1972, to Floyd and Sandra (Brown) Snelling. Jennifer is survived by her father, Floyd; children, Brandi Snelling and Donovan Gibson; siblings, Dianna Moscato and Tonya Brown; nieces and nephews: Raymon Snelling, Ron Washington, Cheryl Washington and Tatyana Pedley.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra; and brother, Lester Johnson.
Funeral: A gathering of family and friends will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug.19, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing with a short prayer service at 1:30 p.m.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
