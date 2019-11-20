Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Nooch” Marinucci, 51, died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, of heart failure at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. He was born on Dec. 16, 1967 in Crookston, Minn.
Jeff attended school in Superior and was a resident of Superior for most of his life.
He was an avid sports fan. He liked the Minnesota Vikings, Jeff Gordon and dirt track racing. He enjoyed playing pool, was an artist and collector. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He will be missed by many.
Jeff is survived by his father, Rod (Linda) Marinucci; aunts, Sherri Marinucci, Shirley (Wade) Olson and Karen (Randy) Lehto; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon; uncle, Tom Marinucci; and his grandparents, Kieno and Frances Marinucci and William and Ruth Takkunen.
Funeral: A private family burial will take place at a later date.
The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.downs-lesage.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.