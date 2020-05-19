Jeffery Scott Marklowitz

Jeffery Marklowitz, 35, of Hibbing, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 8, 1985, to Scott and Lisa (Frank) Marklowitz in St. Cloud, Minn. Jeff liked camping and loved playing with his kids. He was creative and enjoyed working with wood. Jeff was never scared to try new things.
He is survived by his wife, Violet Marklowitz; children, Annabell, Sylar and Killian; parents, Lisa (Mike) Schmid and Scott Marklowitz; siblings: Tricia (Jason) Monroe, Heather Marklowitz, Bethany (Cody) Thurman, Justin Marklowitz; maternal grandma, Arlene Frank; and paternal grandma, Pat Lemke; several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal grandpa, Joseph Frank; and maternal great-grandma, Lucille Frank; paternal stepgrandpa, Arnie Lemke.
Funeral: Private family services will be held at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Burial: Interment will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
