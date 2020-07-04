Jeffery Clay Crow, 63, passed away due to complications of diabetes and heart disease.
He was born on July 12, 1956.
Funeral: Will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, at Bear River Lutheran Church in Bear River, Minn., with a celebration of life to follow at the Junction in Togo with a meal.
Visitation: Will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Peterson’s Funeral Chapel in Coleraine.
Burial: There will be a private family burial at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 10.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
