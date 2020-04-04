Jeffery Clay Crow, 63, was born on July 12, 1956.
Jeff passed away due to complications of diabetes and heart disease. Even with these pre-existing conditions, the news of Jeff’s passing was an incredible shock to all who knew his bigger than life personality and tough persona. Jeff was the eldest child of Lucian and Joanne (Fleming) Crow. He was raised on Midway Lane between Coleraine and Grand Rapids with his two siblings, LuAnn (Crow) Trobec and Grady Crow. He graduated from Greenway High School in 1974 where he played football and met several of his life long friends. After high school, he attended Itasca Community College and obtained an AA degree in forestry. Jeff retired after a 35-year career at Blandin Paper company. Jeff retired at the young age of 55 and spent the last eight years strengthening his relationships with friends, family and the Lord. Jeff was living his dream off grid at his home in Togo, Minn. He lived his days in the woods, just as he wanted. He loved to scout the area, watch the wildlife and take in all that nature has to offer, with a view of the lake of course. Jeff was a member of the Bear River Lutheran Church where he worshiped every Sunday. He was in a relationship the last 17 years with his girlfriend Rhonda Mutchler.
Every few days, Jeff would leave his little slice of heaven to make his rounds of visiting. He was known to check on all his neighbors, and shoot the breeze with the locals over tea at the Junction Bar. Jeff himself had been proudly sober for over 25 years. Jeff’s best friend Kraig Olson was blessed with regular visits where the two would reminisce about the good ol days, and keep an eye on one another. In the summer, Jeff would go on several trips to the Boundary Waters to canoe, portage and work as an informal guide of the BWCA. Jeff took annual trips with his cousin Randy, they looked forward and planned for this most of the year. He even convinced everyone of his kids to make the trip. Jeff had just returned from another annual road trip with LuAnn to the state of Kentucky to visit family.
Jeff was most proud of his family. He had three children; Dan Crow, Tony Crow, and Kelly (Crow) Fillman, a son-in-law, Jamey Fillman, and four grandchildren, Aidan Crow, Dacyn Crow, Brody Fillman and Brock Fillman. Jeff loved his children and grandchildren more than anything else in this world. He was a kind, caring, patient and adventurous father who never missed a chance to spend time with his family. He beamed with pride whenever talking about them, and the feelings were mutual. Jeff was the kind of father that you called over advice on any and everything. His words of wisdom, straight forwardness, and humor will forever be missed. He was their biggest fan.
The moral of Jeff’s life is this; get outdoors, explore, challenge yourself. Love the hell out of your friends and family. Live simply and be generous. Lastly, make right with Jesus as tomorrow is never promised and the good die young.
He is survived by his children: Dan Crow, Tony Crow, Kelly and Jamey Fillman; four grandsons; Aidan Crow, Dacyn Crow, Brody Fillman, Brock Fillman; sister, Luann and Kutch Trobec; significant other, Rhonda Mutchler; her sons Jake and Ben Mutchler; nieces and nephews: Christina and Don Smith, Heather Pero, Seth Trobec and Rileah Trobec; along with several friends and family.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Lucian and Joanne Crow; and his younger brother, Grady Crow.
Funeral services and a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
