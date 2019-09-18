Jeanne Marie Enroth

Jeanne M. Enroth, 93, Hibbing, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, in the Fairview Range Medical Center, Hibbing.
She was born July 6, 1926, in Hibbing, to James and Claire Jones. Jeanne grew up in Kelly Lake, and on Oct. 10, 1945, she married Gunnard Enroth Jr. Jeanne and Gunnard raised seven children together and Jeanne also operated the catering duties for the Elks Lodge in Hibbing for many years. She was a faithful member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and in her retirement she spent winters in Hawaii and summers at the cabin on Lake Vermilion.
She is survived by her sons Carl (Angie) Enroth of Tower, and Gerald (Joanne) Enroth of Hibbing; her daughters, Marilyn Savolainen of Hibbing and Paulette (Randy) Tupa of Virginia; two brothers, Robert Jones of Cherry, and Clifford (Linda) Jones of Riverside, Calif.; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gunnard Enroth Jr.; children: Clifford, Jeannine, Avery and Dennis; and her siblings, Audrey Kerr and Virjean Rose Jones.
Funeral: Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Jeremy Bock will celebrate the Mass of Christian Burial.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Saturday.
Burial: Will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery, Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.