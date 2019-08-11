Jeanne E. Ricke, 86, longtime Hibbing and Kitzville resident, died Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on July 1, 1933, in Aberdeen, S.D., to Manuel and Faye (Terry) Marchow. She married Clayton H. Ricke on Oct. 27, 1951, enjoyed sewing and was a volunteer driver for St. Louis County for 19 years. She was a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Jeanne will be missed by her husband, Clayton; children: Terry (Gail) Ricke and Debbie Yorkel both of Hibbing, Lori (Chris) LaFreniere, Chisholm, and Michelle (James) Findlater, Kitzville; grandchildren: Joshua, Jessica, Patrick, Priscilla, Shem and Catherine, 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers; George, Jimmy and Freddie Marchow.
Funeral: Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday Aug. 17, in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
