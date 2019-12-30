Jeanette “Punka” Gloria Friend

Punka G. Friend, 72, lifelong resident of Hibbing, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Guardian Angels Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hibbing.
She was born Nov. 7, 1947, to Solomon and Betty (Arseneaux) Friend in Hibbing. Punka’s favorite things to do were coloring and drinking coffee.
She is survived by her brothers and sisters: Charles (Fran) Friend, Cook, Terrence Friend, Moose Lake, Minn., Beverly Friend, Hibbing, Larry Friend, Gheen, Minn., Thomas “Tom” Friend, Hibbing, and Ronald (Denise) Friend, Hibbing; along with her many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Buddy Friend and Pat Friend; and two sisters, Sharon Hemenway and Candace Sykes.
Funeral: Services for Jeanette will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Burial: Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
