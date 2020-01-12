Jean V. Ruth, 79, Hibbing, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in her home.
She was born Nov. 2, 1940 in Wallace, Idaho, to William and Nesbit (Pikkarainen) Siekkinen of Carson Lake, Minn., and Mulan, Idaho. The family returned to Hibbing in the spring of 1941. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her father, spent time with the family at the Siekkinen cabin at Janet Lake and attended Hibbing schools through Jr. High. Then the family moved to Phoenix, Ariz., in 1956 for her father’s health. She graduated from North Phoenix High School in 1958 and Phoenix College in 1960. She worked for the Maricopa County Health Dept. in Phoenix while attending Arizona State College-Flagstaff, graduating in 1965. She then attended the Grady Vaughn School of Physical Therapy at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, graduating in December of 1966. She was employed at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas for two years, then returned to Phoenix, where she was employed at the Youngtown Community Hospital for two years, Glendale Samaritan Hospital for two years and Phoenix Baptist Hospital for 26 years. She was united in marriage to Emral Ruth in 1971. Together they enjoyed playing golf, weekend riding around Arizona and touring the country on their motorcycles for 10 years. She also loved bowling. They were CB and Ham Radio operators until Emral’s passing in 1997. She retired from physical therapy in 1998. She had her mother live with her from 1998 until her passing. She returned to Hibbing in the fall of 2001. She was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, a member of the UMW, serving as treasurer and assisted with pasty making. Her other interests were photography, reading, jigsaw puzzles, cross-stitch needle work and the International Wolf Center in Ely, of which she was a member since 1997.
Jean is survived by a sister, Linda (Rusty) Vineyard of Edmond, Okla., two cousins; and special friends, Audrey Maki and the Sharon Schirmer family
She was preceded in death by her father in 1990; mother in 2001; and husband in 1997.
Funeral: Graveside burial services are planned for the spring at the Maple Hill Cemetery.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the International Wolf Center in Ely.
Arrangements are with Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
