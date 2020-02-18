Jean (Pesavento) Remington, 88, of Stillwater, Minn., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020.
Jean is survived by her children, Curt (Mary) Remington, Amy (Mark) Schwantes, Julie Remington; grandchildren: Sarah (Joel) Long, Rachel (Keifer) Klein, Heather Remington, Story Schwantes, Landon Remington; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Ellie Long.
Funeral: A Celebration of Jean’s Life will be at 4 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, Minn.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral.
Burial: Private family interment at Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minneapolis American Indian Center, www.maicnet.org/donate/
