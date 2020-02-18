Jean (Pesavento) Remington

Jean (Pesavento) Remington, 88, of Stillwater, Minn., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb.16, 2020.

Jean is survived by her children, Curt (Mary) Remington, Amy (Mark) Schwantes, Julie Remington; grandchildren: Sarah (Joel) Long, Rachel (Keifer) Klein, Heather Remington, Story Schwantes, Landon Remington; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Ellie Long.

Funeral: A Celebration of Jean’s Life will be at 4 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, Minn.

Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the funeral.

Burial: Private family interment at Fairview Cemetery, Stillwater.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minneapolis American Indian Center, www.maicnet.org/donate/

