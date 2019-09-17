Jean M. Smith

Jean Smith, 65, of Buhl, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
Jean was born Sept. 25, 1953, to Eino and Elna (Lillquist) Niemi in Hibbing. Jean was a 1971 graduate of Hibbing High School. After graduation, she attended Hibbing Vocational and Technical College. Jean was employed for 26 years with the Mountain Iron-Buhl School District as a secretary before retiring in 2016. She was involved in Weight Watchers where she was a member as well as being employed as a clerk for almost 40 years. Jean was a very active member of First Lutheran Church in Buhl. She enjoyed camping, walking, attending her grandchildren’s various sporting events, rooting for the Minnesota Vikings and most of all, spending time with family and the love of her life, Rich. Jean had an infectious one-of-kind laugh that was immediately recognized by those who knew her. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be truly missed.
Jean is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Rich; children: Rick (Chris) Smith of Hibbing, Tina (Jeff) Neumann of Virginia, Erin (Mike) Jones of Gilbert; brothers, Don (Deb Hanson) Niemi of Hibbing, and Duane (Nancy) Niemi of Indianola, Wash.; grandchildren, Carter and Isabelle Smith, Addison and Tucker Neumann, numerous nieces, nephews, friends and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eino and Elna; and her brother, Darrell (Sandy) Niemi.
Funeral: A memorial service for Jean will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing.
Visitation: Will be held for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial: A private interment will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery-Duluth at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
