Jean Clair Bergeron, 96, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Chicago, Ill.
She was born in Hibbing on Nov. 12, 1923. She graduated from Hibbing High School and entered the St. Scholastica Monastery in Duluth, where she received her B.A. degree from the College of St. Scholastica and taught in elementary schools in Duluth and Chicago. From 1955-1969 she was on the administrative staff of the College of St. Scholastica, having served as secretary to the president alumni director, and from 1963-1968 registrar and director of admissions. She left the Monastery in 1969 and received her master’s degree in special education from Northeastern Illinois University in Chicago. She then taught special education and was a counselor for the Chicago Board of Education from 1969-1991 when she retired but continued to do substitute teaching. In 1997, she began work for Ada S. McKinley Therapeutic/Educational Services in Chicago, where she was a teacher/therapist for severely/profoundly handicapped students.
Jean is survived by her sister, Ethel Mae Costello (Bergeron) of Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bertram and Nora Bergeron; and brothers, William and John.
