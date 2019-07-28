Janice Mae Tuominen, 77, long time resident of Hibbing, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Chisholm.
She was born Jan. 9, 1942, in Fosston, Minn., the daughter of Clarence and Bernice (Olson) Ekeberg. She was a graduate of Fosston High School. Janice was united in marriage to Paul Tuominen on Feb. 20, 1960, in the Kingo Lutheran Church in Fosston.
Janice worked as a homemaker and also as a receptionist and in medical records at Adams Clinic in Hibbing. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Hibbing, and she enjoyed playing cards, traveling and attending plays. Janice was a kind and loving caregiver to Paul for 13 years.
Janice is survived by her children, Paula (Dean) Durham of Kennewick, Wash., and Eric (Lynn) Tuominen of Cannon Falls, Minn; sisters, Diane Ekeberg of Crookston, Minn, and Colleen Simonson of Coleraine; grandson, Paul (Kylee) Durham; great-grandchildren, Ryland, Wyatt and Myles; and many extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul in 2018; sister, Beverly; and brothers, Harlan, Dennis and Alan Dale.
Funeral: Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Sarah Fike will officiate.
Visitation: Will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
Funeral: Inurnment will be in the Hibbing Park “Maple Hill” Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.