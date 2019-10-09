Janet Rose (Mannes) (Thomas) Ylatupa went to join her beloved husband, Jim Thomas, and her loving second husband, Wally Ylatupa, along with her parents, five siblings and other loved ones.
Janet was born and raised in Hibbing, later moving to St. Paul to raise her children. As the children grew she and Jim moved to their lake home in western Wisconsin and after they retired they returned to Hibbing. After Jim passed she found friendship and love again with Wally, who she was with until his health failed after 3 ½ years.
She is survived by her twin sister, Jean Stirewalt, and her sister, Betty Harrison; her four children: Dennise (Daryl) Sonnee, Jane (Rick) Schendel, Mary (Ralph) Murray and Ed (Vicky) Thomas; 15 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a great host of extended family and friends.
Funeral: The family is holding a private graveside service but would like to invite all extended family and friends to a Celebration of Life luncheon to be held from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Hampton Inn Hibbing, 4225 Ninth Ave. W.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the charity of your choice.
