Janet M. Dilley Baker-Book, age 83, of Plymouth, passed away Jan. 15, 2020.
She is survived by children, Wonda (Mark) Moehnke, Cheryl (Laura Schnellman) Baker, Roger Baker, Robert (Ruth) Book, Kathy Johnson, Jeff (Cindy Marcotte) Book and David (Cindy) Book; brothers and sisters, Norman (Jan) Dilley, Lorraine Parbury, Audrey Kirsling, Maxine Dilley, Sharon Dilley and Robert (Maureen) Dilley.
She was preceded in death by husband, Ronald Baker, and husband, John Book; brother, Paul Dilley; parents, Andrew and Frances Dilley; niece, September Dawn; and brother-in-law, William “Butch” Kirsling and Joe Ressler.
Funeral: Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at David Lee Funeral Home, Wayzata, Minn.
Donations: Will go to local charities in Janet’s name. Please remit to the family.
