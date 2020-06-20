Jane S. Gornick, 74, of Chisholm, passed peacefully into God’s arms in her home on Friday, June 12, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on Oct. 29, 1945, in Hibbing, to Albert T. and Elvie H. (Korpi) Gornick.
Jane graduated from Chisholm High School, Hibbing Junior College, University of MN-Duluth and received her Master’s Degree in Special Education from Bemidji State. She taught in Duluth, Hibbing and retired from Floodwood. Jane was a lifelong learner and an avid reader.
She loved to travel, especially all over Alaska and Kodiak Island. Jane was devoted to her nine nieces, nephews and 19 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. She was a member of Chisholm Baptist Church.
She is survived by her siblings, Judy (Payton) Hage, Holly (Michael) Sega, Tom (Terese) Gornick and their families. The family would like to thank her hospice workers, Naomi, Marlo, Julie and Peggy for their care and support.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral: A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at Chisholm Baptist Church in Chisholm. Pastor Dan Erickson will officiate.
Visitation: Will be a half hour before service at the church.
Burial: Will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
Memorials: May be directed to Chisholm Baptist Church, Chisholm Foundation or the charity of choice.
Arrangements were entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
