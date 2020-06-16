Jane S. Gornick, 74, of Chisholm, died Friday, June 12, 2020 at her home.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at Chisholm Baptist Church.

Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home.

