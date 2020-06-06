James William Durant, 57, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away on Monday May 25, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minn., from complications resulting from an accident.
He was born on March 23, 1963, to Lorin and Jeanette (Stukey) Durant in Hibbing.
Jimmy was a graduate of Nashwauk-Keewatin High School and lived in Keewatin most of his life. He was known for his quiet kind smile, willingness to help others and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He is survived by his father, Lorin Durant; and his step-mother, Shirley Durant of Bovey; his siblings, Tammie Beckman of Hibbing, Calvin (Melissa) Durant of Keewatin and Coleen (Glenn) Cole of Meadowlands, Minn.; and ten nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanette, in 2002; Paternal grandparents, Katherine and Elmer Durant; and maternal grandparents, Peal and William Stukey.
Jimmy will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Burial: Will be held during a private family service at Nashwauk Township Cemetery.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
Arrangements are with Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave a condolence or remembrance please go to: https://www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com/obituary/James-Durant
