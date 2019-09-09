James died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora.
Funeral: Service for James Russell LaFreniere Jr., 80, of Aurora, will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at First Baptist Church in Aurora with Rev. John Jacquart officiating.
Visitation: Will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
Burial: Graveside service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13 in Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Care Partners.
