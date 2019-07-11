James Perrier, 89, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Wabana Township, died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Home and Comfort in Coleraine.
James was born March 30, 1930, to Roland and Margaret (McGregor) Perrier in Coleraine. James attended Greenway High School in Coleraine. He married his wife, Doreen, on July 23, 1955, in Hibbing until her passing in 1984. James was a member of the Veterans Club in Deer River, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. James also built and raced stock cars and owned his own plane. He was a master of all trades including masonry, building numerous homes, gardening and baking.
He is survived by his children: Linda (David) Smith of Coleraine, James A. (Lynn Wilson) Perrier of Grand Rapids, Julie Jensen of Hill City; eight grandchildren: David Jr., Eric, Scott, Colton and Cory Smith, Jennifer Perrier, Jason and Justine Jensen, 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his parents, Roland and Margaret; wife of 29 years, Doreen; and his siblings, Thomas Perrier and Peggy Rondeau.
Funeral: Service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, in the Peterson Funeral Chapel in Coleraine.
Visitation: Will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, in the funeral home and will continue Tuesday for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial: Interment will be held at Lakeview Cemetery in Coleraine.
Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
